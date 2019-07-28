First Community (FCCO) Stock Value Declined While Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Stake by $2.24 Million; Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Position

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.05 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in First Community Corporation (FCCO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 117,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,027 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 198,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Community Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 2,679 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 25.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold FCCO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.01% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). 1,771 are held by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 13,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 375,664 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt reported 17,502 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 27,638 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 34,167 shares. Banc Funds Limited Com reported 81,027 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 301,289 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 313,782 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Grp Incorporated stated it has 4,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1,517 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 64,234 shares to 197,954 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Bancorp by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Princeton.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.53M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 32 shares. Coho Prtn Limited reported 3.3% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Wms Prtn Ltd Co reported 0.2% stake. Loews holds 3,900 shares. Centurylink Invest reported 10,299 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Hartline Corporation reported 3,936 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Acropolis Limited Com invested in 10,024 shares. 27,180 are held by Laurion Capital Mngmt L P. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 299,676 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,752 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

