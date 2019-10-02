First Community (FCCO) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Declined, Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed Stake by $358,131

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $646,000, down from 5,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 470,146 shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage Intacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Community (FCCO) by 155.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 38,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Community for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.64 million market cap company. It closed at $19.15 lastly. It is down 22.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $117.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc reported 2,628 shares stake. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 8,494 shares. M&R Management holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 260,725 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4.2% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 4 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 5,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 1,681 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Allstate accumulated 4,158 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 3,733 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 4,830 are held by Federated Pa. Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 122,543 shares. Brinker owns 6,476 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 5,296 shares.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.