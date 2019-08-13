First Community (FCCO) Share Value Rose While Banc Funds Co Has Decreased by $2.24 Million Its Position; As Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Shares Rose, Thomas White International LTD Decreased by $518,400 Its Position

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 10,097 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 213,737 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in First Community Corporation (FCCO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 117,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 81,027 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 198,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Community Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 310 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate First Community (FCCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Community Announces Executive Retirements and Promotion – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Community (FCCO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN) by 7,981 shares to 70,884 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) by 19,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Princeton.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.66 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold FCCO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 1,073 shares. Maltese Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,502 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 20,156 shares. Penn Management Inc invested in 92,096 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Llc holds 59,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd owns 15,375 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 13,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 27 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 85,289 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 34,367 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 332 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 26,175 shares or 0% of the stock. 375,664 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. 103,615 were reported by State Street. Cutler Mngmt Limited owns 15,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pricing check on Old Dominion Freight Lines – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Government Lawsuit Against YRC Shines Light On LTL Reweighing Practices – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 13,267 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 174,498 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.16% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 34,894 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company reported 418,329 shares stake. Moreover, Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,806 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 10,651 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Strs Ohio stated it has 42,960 shares. Greenwood Cap Lc holds 0.13% or 3,512 shares. 65,302 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Andra Ap holds 19,400 shares. Ls Investment Ltd owns 4,383 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66 million for 19.63 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.