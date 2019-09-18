First Community (FCCO) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.59M giving it 14.07 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 23,786 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 24.00% above currents $143.01 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Susquehanna upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Positive” rating. Pivotal Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Monday, August 19 to “Buy” rating. See Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $167.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $188 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $161.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 15,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 19,778 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Seizert Cap Limited Co holds 0.17% or 19,854 shares in its portfolio. 78,099 are held by Qs Invsts. Goldman Sachs owns 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 458,273 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 54,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust L P owns 37,383 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Limited Co invested in 0.42% or 61,108 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 15,533 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 11,921 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Capital L P has 0.1% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 35,038 shares. Burney Company holds 1,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity. $14,792 worth of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) was bought by Sosebee Jane S.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $145.71 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.