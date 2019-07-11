First Community (FCCO) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; Shorts at Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Raised By 0.19%

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. KOD’s SI was 158,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 158,400 shares previously. With 45,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD)’s short sellers to cover KOD’s short positions. The SI to Kodiak Sciences Inc’s float is 4.64%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 361,776 shares traded or 123.79% up from the average. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.70 million giving it 13.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 38,689 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 25.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $141.80 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $14,792 activity. The insider Sosebee Jane S bought 825 shares worth $14,792.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,236 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Blair William Il owns 22,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,073 are held by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 70,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0% or 12,942 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 87,540 shares stake. Banc Funds Communications Ltd Llc accumulated 81,027 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Co holds 0% or 59,375 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 17,502 shares. Greenwood has 0.08% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 15,704 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% or 613 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 23,911 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 13,500 shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $486.50 million. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor -biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD.