First Community (FCCO) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stake

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.76M giving it 12.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 38,746 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 25.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) stake by 315.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 851,030 shares as Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 1.12 million shares with $66.45 million value, up from 270,095 last quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 141,176 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management holds 5,660 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 108,326 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 2,998 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 553,559 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 408,654 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 63,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc holds 5,949 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity invested in 40,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,670 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc has 7,198 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 23,489 shares in its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 62,037 shares to 506,676 valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,131 shares and now owns 26,888 shares. Ishares 1 (CSJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 59,375 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 301,289 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Blackrock invested in 0% or 347,426 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 27 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 26,175 shares. 11,236 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) or 85 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 15,704 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 375,664 shares. Cutler Management Limited Liability Co reported 15,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Northern Tru stated it has 69,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Lc reported 81,027 shares.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $141.57 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity. Sosebee Jane S bought $14,792 worth of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) on Friday, June 14.

