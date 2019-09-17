First Community (FCCO) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Houston American Energy (HUSA) Sentiment Is 1.2

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 6 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold stock positions in Houston American Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 622,004 shares, down from 715,393 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Houston American Energy Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.59M giving it 14.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 16,294 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Gained 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $147.04 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity. The insider Sosebee Jane S bought $14,792.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 13.94% less from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Blair William Comm Il holds 21,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.12% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). First Trust L P owns 12,907 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 14,696 shares. Rbf Llc reported 70,000 shares stake. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 14,806 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 313,782 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 8,079 shares. 38,348 are held by Cutler Capital Management Ltd Liability. Acadian Asset Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,873 shares. 38,487 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. 162,682 were reported by Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Houston American Energy Announces Agreement to Participate in New San Andres Drilling Program – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Houston American Energy Provides Update On Yoakum County Well And Future Drilling Program – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Houston American Energy Provides Update On Fracking Operations On Yoakum County Well – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Houston American Energy Announces Initiation Of Fracking Operations On Yoakum County Well – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houston American Energy Announces Q4 And FY 2018 Results, Increased Revenue And Fourth Quarter Profitability – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. The company has market cap of $14.12 million. The Company’s gas and oil properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in nine gross wells.

The stock increased 10.86% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2245. About shares traded. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has declined 12.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston American Energy Corp. for 26,235 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 135,281 shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,539 shares.