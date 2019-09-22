First Community Corporation (FCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Both First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Corporation 19 3.07 N/A 1.41 13.55 Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.68 N/A 1.53 15.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Community Corporation and Investar Holding Corporation. Investar Holding Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First Community Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Community Corporation and Investar Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1% Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

First Community Corporation’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Investar Holding Corporation’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for First Community Corporation and Investar Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Investar Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Community Corporation’s upside potential is 5.13% at a $20.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of First Community Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Investar Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.8% of First Community Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Investar Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Corporation -1.49% 2.3% 3.8% -6.78% -22.32% -1.65% Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78%

For the past year First Community Corporation has stronger performance than Investar Holding Corporation

Summary

Investar Holding Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors First Community Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.