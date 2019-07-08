First Community Corporation (FCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Both First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Corporation 19 3.20 N/A 1.42 12.37 Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 35 4.74 N/A 2.37 14.75

In table 1 we can see First Community Corporation and Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Community Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Community Corporation and Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

First Community Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, Allegiance Bancshares Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Community Corporation and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 32.1%. Insiders owned 6.6% of First Community Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Corporation -4.14% -5.32% -12.39% -26.1% -25.06% -9.37% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.13% -4.27% -8.38% -10.33% -16.34% 8.03%

For the past year First Community Corporation has -9.37% weaker performance while Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has 8.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. beats First Community Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.