First Community Corporation (FCCO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Community Corporation has 56.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand First Community Corporation has 6.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Community Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 1.00% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares First Community Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Corporation N/A 19 13.55 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

First Community Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for First Community Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.42

$20.5 is the consensus price target of First Community Corporation, with a potential upside of 14.85%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.76%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that First Community Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Community Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Corporation -1.49% 2.3% 3.8% -6.78% -22.32% -1.65% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year First Community Corporation has -1.65% weaker performance while First Community Corporation’s rivals have 14.33% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

First Community Corporation has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Community Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Community Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Community Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors First Community Corporation.