First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

We are contrasting First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.40 N/A 2.17 15.28 TowneBank 26 3.72 N/A 1.96 13.21

Table 1 highlights First Community Bankshares Inc. and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TowneBank seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Community Bankshares Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Community Bankshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TowneBank.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Community Bankshares Inc. and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2% TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TowneBank’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given First Community Bankshares Inc. and TowneBank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, TowneBank’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential downside is -1.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.3% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares and 46.8% of TowneBank shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of TowneBank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Bankshares Inc. -2.5% -2.42% -6.45% -4.31% 2.13% 5.11% TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14%

For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than TowneBank.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Community Bankshares Inc. beats TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.