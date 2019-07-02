First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.62 N/A 2.17 15.28 Summit Financial Group Inc. 24 4.04 N/A 2.22 11.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Summit Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Community Bankshares Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. First Community Bankshares Inc. is presently more expensive than Summit Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.66 beta. In other hand, Summit Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares and 33.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. First Community Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Bankshares Inc. -2.5% -2.42% -6.45% -4.31% 2.13% 5.11% Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37%

For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than Summit Financial Group Inc.