First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.38 N/A 2.29 14.45 Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.36 N/A 1.22 13.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Community Bankshares Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc. Shore Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Community Bankshares Inc. is currently more expensive than Shore Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6% Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

First Community Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Shore Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.8% of Shore Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05% Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79%

For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Community Bankshares Inc. beats Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.