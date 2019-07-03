First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

This is a contrast between First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.52 N/A 2.17 15.28 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.80 N/A 0.67 12.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Community Bankshares Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. Severn Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Community Bankshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Severn Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Community Bankshares Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bankshares Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Severn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Community Bankshares Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 21.1% respectively. First Community Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, 0.1% are Severn Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Bankshares Inc. -2.5% -2.42% -6.45% -4.31% 2.13% 5.11% Severn Bancorp Inc. -4.84% -4.84% 0.12% 3% 15.31% 8.52%

For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than Severn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors First Community Bankshares Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc.