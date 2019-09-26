First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Community Bankshares Inc. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Community Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.80%
|1.60%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Community Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|33
|14.45
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
First Community Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Community Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.40
|1.60
|2.71
The rivals have a potential upside of 17.73%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Community Bankshares Inc.
|-0.57%
|-0.9%
|-2.48%
|-4.14%
|1.29%
|5.05%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
First Community Bankshares Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc.’s rivals are 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
First Community Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Community Bankshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
