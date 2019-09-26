First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Community Bankshares Inc. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.80% 1.60% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares Inc. N/A 33 14.45 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

First Community Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 17.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc.’s rivals are 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Community Bankshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.