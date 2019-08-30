First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand First Community Bankshares Inc. has 2.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.80% 1.60% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares Inc. N/A 34 14.45 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

First Community Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Community Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

The potential upside of the rivals is 19.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Community Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that First Community Bankshares Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Community Bankshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.