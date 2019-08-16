First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased by $1.78 Million Its Position

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) by 57.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 117,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 87,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 204,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in First Community Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 16,805 shares traded. First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has risen 1.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FCBC News: 24/04/2018 – First Community Banc (NV) 1Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 12,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 418,990 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.57M, down from 431,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 37,329 shares to 198,310 shares, valued at $33.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 1.36M shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $53.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 119,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold FCBC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 2.72% less from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

