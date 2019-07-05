First Commonwealth Financial Upped Danaher (DHR) Position by $460,465; As Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Market Value Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Cut by $27.51 Million Its Position

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 75.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 887,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 292,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.81M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 1.31M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $302.07 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.00 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

