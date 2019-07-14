First Commonwealth Financial Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Ashland (ASH) Has 2 Sentiment

Ashland Inc (ASH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 2 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 1 sold and reduced holdings in Ashland Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 136,335 shares, up from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ashland Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 31.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 9,197 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The First Commonwealth Financial Corp holds 20,321 shares with $1.20M value, down from 29,518 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 3,982 shares to 5,887 valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 6,014 shares and now owns 17,996 shares. Proshares Tr (NOBL) was raised too.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc has 849,926 shares. Old National Comml Bank In reported 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York invested in 110,477 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 10,098 shares. M Kraus And Communication holds 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,055 shares. Penbrook Limited reported 31,749 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability owns 4.10M shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 52,457 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 24,087 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. 35,034 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Inv Lc invested in 0.33% or 18,493 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt reported 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 23,179 shares or 1% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Lc has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ASH’s profit will be $53.95 million for 22.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 67.11 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

More notable recent Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ashland announces amendment to the purchase agreement with INEOS Enterprises for its Composites business and butanediol facility in Marl, Germany – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Milacron stock soars on news of acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ashland Leading Composites Industry to Advance Wind Turbine Recycling – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 11,990 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.1% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Todd Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares.