First Commonwealth Financial Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $333,465; Salient Trust Company Lta Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,953 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 6,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares to 185,603 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,852 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,515 shares to 6,486 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 10,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.