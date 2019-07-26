First Commonwealth Financial Stake in Danaher (DHR) Upped by $460,465; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 107.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 2.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.37 million, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 1.60M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 1.25 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 165,413 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 10,119 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% or 68,831 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 42.70 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company holds 1.89 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sands Management Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 144,917 shares. Baldwin Management Limited holds 18,170 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 62,456 shares. Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 0.01% or 5,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 2.96 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Gp has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Personal Fincl Services reported 11,374 shares stake. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust Com holds 7,384 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 15,338 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 426,393 shares to 805,113 shares, valued at $131.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 31,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,423 shares to 3,023 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,321 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg owns 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,954 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,275 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.03% or 24,190 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 3,685 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,321 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 22,622 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 0.1% stake. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Johnson Fin Group Incorporated has 9,065 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 21,081 shares. 36,281 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 635 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 6,434 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).