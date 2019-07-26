First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stake by $326,564; Shares Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 705,123 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 43,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,218 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 55,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 5.83 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,474 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares to 35,075 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).