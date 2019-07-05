First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) as Market Valuation Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Athena Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 27.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Will Disclose Plan in Next Couple of Months; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 20,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 41,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 1.74M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Community National Bank Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 3,829 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. 734 are owned by M&R Cap Mngmt Inc. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 258,113 shares. 200 were reported by Cordasco Network. Jefferies Gru Ltd Co reported 10,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 97,353 shares stake. State Street holds 0.11% or 25.92M shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,875 shares. Hennessy Inc accumulated 0.76% or 291,399 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 48,412 shares. Welch Ltd, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,240 shares.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $275.36M for 28.10 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 10,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.