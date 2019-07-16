First Commonwealth Financial Has Decreased Position in Visa (V) by $1.64 Million as Share Price Rose; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $2.54 Million as Stock Declined

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $178.91. About 3.00M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 52,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.21M, up from 969,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,040 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $107.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) by 144,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,792 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,014 shares to 17,996 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 13,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.63 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

