First Commonwealth Financial Has Decreased Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $329,616; At&T (T) Shareholder National Investment Services Raised Its Stake

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,104 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 26,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,214 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 10,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.96M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 10,515 shares to 68,023 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 30,000 shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was sold by Henry Daniel. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was made by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares to 5,014 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).