First Commonwealth Financial Has Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) as Valuation Rose

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 76,340 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Us Bancorporation De stated it has 599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Comerica State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 32,852 shares. Bluemountain Cap holds 8,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 19,363 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 68,061 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.91 million shares. Sei Investments invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zeke Cap Advsr has 0.04% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings Com reported 0.01% stake. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Massachusetts Ma owns 20.10M shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,833 shares. Mathes Company Inc invested 1.77% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Patten And Patten Tn reported 1,555 shares. Tortoise Investment Lc holds 0.02% or 527 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 6,104 shares in its portfolio. 11,670 are held by Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Gabelli Funds has 90,351 shares. Cortland Associates Mo reported 446,012 shares. John G Ullman & owns 5,800 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% stake. 771,185 were accumulated by Ci Invs Inc. Puzo Michael J holds 3.02% or 58,638 shares in its portfolio.

