First Commonwealth Financial Decreased Stake in Visa (V) by $1.64 Million; Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position as Stock Rose

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 656,039 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.24 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares to 35,075 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 13,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 10.27 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.