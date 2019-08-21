First Commonwealth Financial Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $333,465; Market Value Declined; Sandhill Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by $940,672 as Market Value Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 994,457 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,953 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 6,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.95M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 18,270 shares to 73,341 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 6,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested in 38,231 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Liberty Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.58% or 24,336 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak has invested 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,438 shares stake. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mi has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,915 shares. Foster Motley reported 1.2% stake. Monarch Cap Management stated it has 39,135 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 6.76M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cohen Mgmt invested in 66,098 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Service, a Maine-based fund reported 2,805 shares. First City Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,983 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,997 shares stake. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.93% or 49,170 shares.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IFF Master Perfumer Dominique Ropion Celebrated at The Fragrance Foundation Awards; Creates Historic First Bespoke Scent for Event – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited reported 0.14% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Menora Mivtachim Hldg has 0.59% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 171,296 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 6,900 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,354 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Carroll Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 76 shares. 361,849 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 5,300 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 26,834 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 99,697 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 445,270 shares. Hartford Management Inc holds 6,000 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.05% or 616,451 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0.12% or 5,794 shares.