First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Since First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|13
|3.64
|N/A
|1.04
|13.19
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|26
|4.32
|N/A
|2.29
|11.45
Demonstrates First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The First Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|11%
|1.4%
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.4%
|1.2%
Volatility & Risk
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. In other hand, The First Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 39%. Insiders owned 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|2.15%
|1.4%
|1.55%
|0.81%
|-19.9%
|13.99%
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.73%
|-0.49%
|-1.09%
|1%
|-14.01%
|-0.34%
For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has 13.99% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors The First Bancorp Inc. beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.