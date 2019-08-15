First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Since First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.64 N/A 1.04 13.19 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.32 N/A 2.29 11.45

Demonstrates First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The First Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. In other hand, The First Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 39%. Insiders owned 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has 13.99% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The First Bancorp Inc. beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.