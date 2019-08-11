First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.79 N/A 1.04 13.19 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.15 N/A 1.19 15.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp. Oritani Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. From a competition point of view, Oritani Financial Corp. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was less bullish than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.