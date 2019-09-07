First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.67 N/A 1.04 13.19 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 2.45 N/A 2.04 11.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares and 30.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.