First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Both First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 4.09 N/A 1.09 12.29 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.50 N/A 1.04 12.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and BCB Bancorp Inc. BCB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BCB Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.4% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BCB Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares and 29.3% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.2% are First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.7% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation -0.59% 0.3% -2.4% -3.39% -13.32% 11.01% BCB Bancorp Inc. -2.23% -2.83% 6.19% 5.05% -16.79% 21.2%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has weaker performance than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors First Commonwealth Financial Corporation beats BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.