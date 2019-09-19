First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 4.03 N/A 1.04 13.19 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.53 N/A 0.63 12.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has lower revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TrustCo Bank Corp NY, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares and 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. Insiders owned 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was less bullish than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.