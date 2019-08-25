First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.00% 1.40% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation N/A 13 13.19 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

The rivals have a potential upside of 98.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

