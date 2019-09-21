First City Capital Management Upped Position in Verizon Communications (WPC) by $1.52 Million; Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Wade G W & Has Cut Stake by $2.15 Million

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 14,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 17,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 1.91 million shares traded or 52.85% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850)

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42 million shares traded or 81.79% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “WP Carey (WPC) Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WP Carey Inc. Announces Pricing of Euro 500 Million of Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 54,851 shares. Cap Investment Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.19% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0% or 108 shares. Homrich And Berg has 2,514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 9,285 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.22% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Regions stated it has 4,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Management holds 0.03% or 653 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 2,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $619.09 million for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Gain on Thursday With Improved Global Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.