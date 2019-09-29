First City Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by $1.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Ubs Oconnor Stake in First In (FR) Raised by $1.90 Billion as Stock Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in First In (FR) by 416.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 51,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 64,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36B, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in First In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 434,590 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 907,435 shares traded or 29.08% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 129,300 shares. Aperio Llc holds 50,279 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.03% or 226,139 shares. 6 are held by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 22,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank reported 20,705 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 265,964 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 2,913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.12% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 25,095 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.06% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 91,800 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 57,147 shares.

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Uber reportedly chooses the NYSE for IPO as competitor Lyft gears up to list on the Nasdaq – Business Insider” published on March 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “An NYSE exec who spent a week resisting email for 7 hours a day quickly caved to her inbox, but took away a productivity strategy she uses to this day – Business Insider” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gol (GLD) by 23,783 shares to 16,217 shares, valued at $2.16B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,703 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Je (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 2,271 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,789 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 53,797 shares. Asset Management Lc reported 5.45% stake. Vanguard Grp reported 0.04% stake. Arrow Financial reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability accumulated 94,762 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 10,268 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 152,617 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co owns 0.8% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,277 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% stake. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 5,942 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Condor Mngmt reported 2,732 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 354,238 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool: An Interesting Stock For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Whirlpool Stock Surged 24% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.