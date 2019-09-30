First City Capital Management Raised Verizon Communications (WPC) Position; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Boosted Its Holding by $700,596

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 317,082 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 19,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 490,963 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 38,432 shares to 437,113 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intermediate Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,175 are held by Goelzer Investment Mgmt. 9,804 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com. Parkside Bank Tru has 121 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 390,335 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.21% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 34,692 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% stake. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.48% or 26,790 shares. Presima accumulated 7.01% or 373,500 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 27,008 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Washington Bank reported 32,403 shares stake. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson Co reported 4,030 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Lc has 0.08% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 11,545 are owned by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Lenox Wealth accumulated 2,827 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 62,291 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 51,800 shares. 105,889 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Citigroup reported 284,068 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 22,928 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Spc Fincl, Maryland-based fund reported 4,580 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 180,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,560 shares.

