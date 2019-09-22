First City Capital Management Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (WPC); Citigroup (C) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 21,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 15,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 36,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42M shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 293,315 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 60,873 shares stake. Virtu Finance Limited Co has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 502,218 shares. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Parkside Bankshares has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jane Street Gp has 31,314 shares. Karpus Management Inc reported 3,889 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 32,664 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsr has 0.49% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 17,429 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 600 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Llc has 0.08% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 454,421 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 570,157 shares. Guyasuta Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,306 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 35,727 shares to 53,027 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc.