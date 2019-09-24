First City Capital Management Holding In Verizon Communications (WPC) Was Boosted; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $2.36 Million; Stock Value Declined

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 332,571 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 741.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 45,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 51,589 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 19.43 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “WP Carey (WPC) Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plancorp Lc holds 0.12% or 3,697 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 77,000 shares. 5,095 are held by Df Dent. Rock Point Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.54% stake. Jnba Finance Advisors invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 99,899 shares. 36,117 are owned by Prelude Cap Ltd Llc. Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 7,298 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Diligent Limited Co holds 0.37% or 9,139 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Lc has invested 0.28% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mufg Americas has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,147 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 67,492 shares to 9,695 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,184 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 678,470 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt has 116,279 shares. Stellar Capital Ltd Com has 128,263 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 36,924 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 10.13 million shares. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Btr Mgmt Incorporated owns 27,291 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,850 shares. Van Strum And Towne, California-based fund reported 12,447 shares. Capital Advsr Ok reported 72,653 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,849 shares. 700,856 were reported by Jane Street Grp Lc. Wills Grp stated it has 2.62% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Franklin Street Inc Nc invested in 218,992 shares or 1.35% of the stock.