First City Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (WPC) by $1.52 Million; Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $615,000; Stock Price Rose

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 7,754 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $224.38. About 107,626 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.61 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc has 159,690 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 7,104 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Company owns 1,414 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Montag A & Associates Inc accumulated 20,130 shares or 0.37% of the stock. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oakworth Capital holds 4,111 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.82% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Of Oklahoma holds 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,200 shares. King Wealth reported 1,142 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,974 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Company owns 1,301 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.8% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 27,494 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 30,530 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 298,239 shares. 3,273 were reported by Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Com.

