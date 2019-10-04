First City Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) as Stock Price Rose; Great Point Partners Has Cut Holding in Zafgen (ZFGN) by $1.07 Billion

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 billion, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6995. About 25,818 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $155.36. About 160,362 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc. by 402,700 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $60.01B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc..

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.29 EPS, up 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.