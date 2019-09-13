First City Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Verizon Communications (WPC) as Shares Rose; Mks Instrument (MKSI) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Decreased Holding

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 329,688 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 22,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 36 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 256,772 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And invested in 0.01% or 4,030 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.02% or 13,796 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 40,329 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co holds 25,132 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 22,005 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 11,448 are owned by Westpac. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 630,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 25,925 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Community Fincl Bank Na accumulated 108 shares. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 97,903 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,729 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,328 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 47,345 shares. Charles Schwab reported 414,781 shares stake. New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Torray Ltd owns 6,941 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 400 shares. Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt owns 8,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,394 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Vanguard Gru reported 5.00 million shares. 12,521 are held by United Ser Automobile Association. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.85M for 27.28 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 75,021 shares to 111,585 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).