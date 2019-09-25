First City Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR); First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $669,664

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 381,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31M, down from 400,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 8,613 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.48. About 187,957 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Day Ahead – Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Truth About Market Timing – September 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De owns 30,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Invsts has invested 0.16% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fmr owns 1.59M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 57,323 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 478,586 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.04% or 15,514 shares. First Manhattan holds 11,778 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,643 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 40,686 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 37,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot accumulated 0.13% or 7,199 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 126,833 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 20,285 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based First Fincl In has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,522 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 26,640 shares to 274,691 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 16,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Community First Bancshares I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold FMBH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 5.51% more from 4.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banc Funds Com Ltd Llc holds 12,513 shares. Thb Asset accumulated 114,377 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). State Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 76,331 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 56,740 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Com reported 39,838 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 33,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0% or 12,746 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 20,676 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 418,091 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 3,800 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 24,700 shares. Maltese Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.03% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Capital Advsr Ok owns 0.01% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 6,750 shares.

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of First BancTrust Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing Date for Pending Merger and Declares Special Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.