First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Cut Position in Vmware (VMW) as Share Price Declined; Zendesk (ZEN) Position Maintained by Trexquant Investment Lp

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 4,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 5,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, down from 10,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $153.68. About 840,089 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 616.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 60,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 70,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 9,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 763,065 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11,180 shares to 3,824 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 36,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,461 shares, and cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $419.83M for 37.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,224 shares to 14,403 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).