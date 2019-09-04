First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Holding By $701,360; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted By $17.55 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 24.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,985 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 12,457 shares with $2.20M value, down from 16,442 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 1.11M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 208,891 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 2.34 million shares with $199.22M value, up from 2.13M last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 923,224 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Coupa Software Inc (Put) stake by 1.81 million shares to 400,000 valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shopify Inc stake by 87,000 shares and now owns 984,124 shares. Shopify Inc (Put) was reduced too.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “RBC Capital Assumes Zendesk (ZEN) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 20.69% above currents $79.13 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 35,109 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 87,356 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 22,356 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,183 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 1,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 26,797 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 5.2% or 172,196 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.1% or 128,709 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ci Incorporated accumulated 20,339 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset reported 8,906 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Trust Communication has 1,984 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited holds 0.13% or 765 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.05% or 700,535 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 180,175 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 4,505 shares to 38,017 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 20,672 shares and now owns 26,435 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -0.94% below currents $204.49 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 18 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 12. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.