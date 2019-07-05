First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT) Sentiment Is 0.92

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 13.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 21,527 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 143,515 shares with $6.10 million value, down from 165,042 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $246.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold their positions in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M also sold $1.81M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 11,911 shares to 70,605 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 29,418 shares and now owns 73,930 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 41,121 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. owns 40,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 50,373 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 17,779 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) has risen 1.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $265.75 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.