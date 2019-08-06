First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.83 Million; Wedgewood Partners Has Lowered By $29.10 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 19.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 153,967 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 645,699 shares with $122.65M value, down from 799,666 last quarter. Apple now has $873.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co acquired 9,657 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 128,757 shares with $24.46 million value, up from 119,100 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $873.74B valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc invested in 3.37% or 240,477 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 1.3% or 18,571 shares. Meritage Port reported 185,739 shares. New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broadview Advsrs Ltd accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 20,777 were reported by Beacon Fincl Grp Inc. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 1.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 78,215 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Dearborn Ptnrs Llc has 2.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 217,231 shares. Family Tru Communication invested in 22,893 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability reported 121,584 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 56,564 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 2,638 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha & Lc has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $215.41’s average target is 11.42% above currents $193.34 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 22,984 shares to 90,483 valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) stake by 41,848 shares and now owns 206,035 shares. Ishares Tr (GVI) was reduced too.

