First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) as Shares Rose; Van Berkom & Associates Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Has Lowered by $889,238 as Stock Value Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 396,264 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.01M, down from 402,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 117,911 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 12,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 31,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 44,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.42. About 318,814 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,171 shares to 64,863 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc accumulated 59,225 shares. Captrust Fincl has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,398 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 219,256 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 71,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Montag A & Associates has invested 0.25% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Richard Bernstein Advsrs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 66,355 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 13.79 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.1% or 2,104 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). City Holdings accumulated 0.01% or 262 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 3,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement invested in 91,521 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.42 million for 16.19 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.