First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $356,238; Stock Value Declined; Eagle Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 4,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 87,416 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 82,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 10.57M shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 156,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, down from 163,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.2% or 10,440 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Prudential Inc owns 3.42M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.23% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Co reported 214,582 shares. Rockland Company holds 23,529 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5.17 million shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 259,900 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 29,302 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co. Synovus holds 0.14% or 121,178 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP invested in 26,028 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 4,444 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.26% or 82,524 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies stated it has 426,232 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says ‘We Have To Do Something On Vaping’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 539,775 shares to 112,955 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 279,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,446 shares to 18,874 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.