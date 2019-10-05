First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.14 Million; Stock Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Has Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $569,921

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 16,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 159,142 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.32 million, up from 143,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 151,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.06 million, up from 148,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP) by 3,522 shares to 11,102 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,804 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,759 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 16,839 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 359,566 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. 1.20M were accumulated by Everett Harris And Communications Ca. Beacon Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt accumulated 2.06% or 39,565 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,569 shares. 4,526 are held by River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Nbw Cap Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,129 shares. Whalerock Point Lc holds 4.44% or 39,263 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knightsbridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 53,859 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,093 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Fenimore Asset has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 11,187 shares to 43,069 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 13,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,956 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.